Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen raised Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.37.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.