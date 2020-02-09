Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,529,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,855,164. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $185.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average is $147.40. The company has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

