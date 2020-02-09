MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MICT stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MICT has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MICT stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.69% of MICT as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

