Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 429,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,777,000 after acquiring an additional 73,241 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $141.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $141.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

