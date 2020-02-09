Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded Middleby from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $111.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. Middleby has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 42.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 288.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,073 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 112.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.