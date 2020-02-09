Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Middlesex Water’s earnings. Middlesex Water reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Middlesex Water.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ MSEX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $4,021,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.