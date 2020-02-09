Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 150,696 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 322.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,696 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,262,014. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.42. 8,579,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,713,859. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

