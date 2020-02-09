Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 54,168 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,168 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in NiSource by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,011. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

