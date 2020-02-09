Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,016,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,767,000 after buying an additional 727,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,121.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,252,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,801,000 after buying an additional 483,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 125.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 546,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,453,000 after buying an additional 304,489 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $56.79. 2,266,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,242. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $70.60.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

