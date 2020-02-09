Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $80.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,020 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $80,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after purchasing an additional 504,631 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2,767.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,112,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

