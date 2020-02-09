Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 108,774 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 108,774 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $30,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,200,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.97 per share, with a total value of $5,991,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

