Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,724 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,033 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.22% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. MHI Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth $578,000. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth $1,795,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 304,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

