Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,652 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.25% of Regions Financial worth $41,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,312,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.