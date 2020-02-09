MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH Declares Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:MTFC)

MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:MTFC) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Saturday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTFC opened at $57.25 on Friday. MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29.

About MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH

Minster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Minster Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers personal and business checking, and savings and money market products; certificates of deposit; and health savings and individual retirement accounts.

