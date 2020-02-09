MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:MTFC) Declares Dividend of $1.10

MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:MTFC) declared a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of MTFC stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37.

MINSTER FINL CO/SH SH Company Profile

Minster Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Minster Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers personal and business checking, and savings and money market products; certificates of deposit; and health savings and individual retirement accounts.

