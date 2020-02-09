Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.71 ($5.47).

MAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mitchells & Butlers to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13).

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 412.50 ($5.43). 1,784,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 427.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 395.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 483 ($6.35).

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3462.3774391 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

