Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $81,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.28.

BA stock traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.75. 5,335,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,532. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.75. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

