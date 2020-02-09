Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) will announce $149.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.97 million. Mobile Mini posted sales of $149.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $633.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $629.34 million to $639.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $657.25 million, with estimates ranging from $653.87 million to $663.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

MINI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,436,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 114,671 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Mobile Mini by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mobile Mini by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 161,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $45.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

