Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Gap Down to $10.54

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.54. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 2,903,000 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 231,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,921,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $296,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,186 shares during the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

