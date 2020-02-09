Mondelez International’s (MDLZ) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,747,000 after acquiring an additional 222,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,660,000 after acquiring an additional 70,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

