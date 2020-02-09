Monte Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 132,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

