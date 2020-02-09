Morgan Stanley Increases Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $158.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IT. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Gartner stock opened at $152.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.26. Gartner has a 12 month low of $124.77 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $5,609,153.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,357,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,667 shares of company stock worth $6,985,669 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gartner by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

