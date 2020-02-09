Morgan Stanley Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $148.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,778 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,228 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,340,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 434,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 86,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 63,166 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

