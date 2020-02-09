Morgan Stanley Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $875.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $831.00 to $875.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $862.61.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $864.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $859.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $818.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $578.61 and a 52-week high of $893.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

