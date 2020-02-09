Morgan Stanley Raises Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $130.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s current price.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

