MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several analysts have commented on MRC shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 109,686 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,647,483.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $276,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $922.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

