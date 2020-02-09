Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MLI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:MLI opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,456 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at about $961,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 150.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 237,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

