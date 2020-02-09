Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 120 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Trex were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Trex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $100.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $102.82.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

