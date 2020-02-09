Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 400 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 546,096 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 524,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 431,618 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $13,373,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,452,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABCB stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.73. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

