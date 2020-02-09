Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 298.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Teleflex by 40.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Teleflex by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $4,822,918. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $375.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.63. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $269.22 and a 52 week high of $390.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

