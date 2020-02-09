Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $902,000 Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Itron were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,468,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 468,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after acquiring an additional 49,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.