Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $910,000 Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 126.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRC opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

