Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Stock Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Power Integrations by 1,028.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 127,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 1,806.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 119,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $206,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.28. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $438,514.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $468,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,272,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,623,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.