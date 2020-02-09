Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $35,072.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.60. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

