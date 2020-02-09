Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $427.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.