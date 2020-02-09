National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 323.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 57,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 71.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 871,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after buying an additional 363,058 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after buying an additional 1,041,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $24.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $30.09.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

