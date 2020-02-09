National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) CEO Acquires $13,638.30 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.97 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

