Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.