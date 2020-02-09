NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNR) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NCI Building Systems’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NCI Building Systems.

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Shares of CNR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.74. 279,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. NCI Building Systems has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

