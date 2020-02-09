Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $76.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cubic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

NYSE:CUB opened at $64.86 on Thursday. Cubic has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,128.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

