Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 2,892.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 310,155 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

