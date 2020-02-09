New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.05-2.15 EPS.

NJR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 677,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

