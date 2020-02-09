New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.12. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS.

Shares of NJR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.48. 677,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.