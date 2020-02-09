New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12,176.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,333,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 2,450,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,283,663. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

