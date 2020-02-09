New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $384.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONA shares. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

