New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $30,000 Investment in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 152,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $403.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.15.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.