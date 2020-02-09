NewYorkCoin (NYC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $1,242.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and FreiExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00763103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007409 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, YoBit, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.