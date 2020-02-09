NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $269.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.41. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $181.02 and a 52 week high of $271.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

