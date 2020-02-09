Nike (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.54.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.44. 4,121,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nike by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Nike by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nike by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,476,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after acquiring an additional 706,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

