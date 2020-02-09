Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.06. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

